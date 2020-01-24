22,079 Shares in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Alteryx makes up about 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after purchasing an additional 935,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alteryx by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alteryx by 162.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 361,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alteryx by 298.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after acquiring an additional 345,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $420,224.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 9,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $1,212,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,895 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $132.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -743.79, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

