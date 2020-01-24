$233.53 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce $233.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.43 million and the highest is $235.01 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $223.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $933.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.95 million to $935.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $957.22 million, with estimates ranging from $936.23 million to $986.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

