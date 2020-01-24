23,302 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000. Ecolab accounts for approximately 4.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Shares of ECL opened at $198.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day moving average is $194.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.