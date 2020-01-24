$243.69 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report $243.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.72 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $299.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $963.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $961.90 million to $965.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

VIRT opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.56.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

