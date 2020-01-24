$245.23 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to announce sales of $245.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.90 million and the highest is $248.00 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling reported sales of $232.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year sales of $944.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $932.93 million to $952.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $977.52 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DO. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

NYSE DO opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $754.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

