24,619 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

FTCS stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $62.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

