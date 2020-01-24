25,080 Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% during the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

Shares of SWKS traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,103,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

