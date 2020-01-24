$252.25 Million in Sales Expected for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will post $252.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.50 million. Archrock posted sales of $233.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $971.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $971.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Archrock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AROC. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

AROC stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.83.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Insiders have purchased 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 1,058.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.