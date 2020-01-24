$268.09 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce $268.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.60 million to $276.50 million. WillScot reported sales of $257.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. ValuEngine downgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter worth $1,281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

