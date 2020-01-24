$3.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14. Burlington Stores reported earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

BURL stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,819. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $236.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.52.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,060 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

