$3.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce $3.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $5.37 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $19.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $19.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 89.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 147,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

