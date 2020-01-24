$3.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will post sales of $3.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.97 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $3.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Vipshop by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,021 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,902,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,125,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,665,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

