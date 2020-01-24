$30.34 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to report $30.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.41 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $122.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.12 million to $122.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $145.12 million, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $146.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $29.00 on Friday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08.

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

