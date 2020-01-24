$306.41 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will post $306.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.10 million to $313.65 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $180.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $21.77 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 35.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 83,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,025,000 after buying an additional 112,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,760,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,178,000 after buying an additional 124,864 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Callaway Golf by 179.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 183,243 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.