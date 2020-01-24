33,893 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 2.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.94. 49,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,420. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.