34,134 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,904,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

