$342.20 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will announce sales of $342.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.40 million and the lowest is $339.00 million. Titan International reported sales of $363.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE TWI opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Titan International has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Titan International’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Titan International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 99.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 84.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth $175,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

