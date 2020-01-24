35,838 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,339,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,838,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,546,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,872,250. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

