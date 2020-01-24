35,932 Shares in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,533,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,192,000 after purchasing an additional 126,027 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,343,000 after purchasing an additional 282,822 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 12.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,505,000 after purchasing an additional 211,944 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 15.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in Xylem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 777,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.47. 72,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $68.13 and a twelve month high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

