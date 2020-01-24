36,029 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,029 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,838,000 after purchasing an additional 213,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 66.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 823,448 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 52.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $91,116,000 after purchasing an additional 625,034 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $62.00. 7,967,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,894. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

