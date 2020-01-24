36,891 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Purchased by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.5% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 161,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in AMETEK by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.69.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 78,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,048. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

