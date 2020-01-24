$38.26 Million in Sales Expected for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) to report $38.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.56 million and the lowest is $33.96 million. McEwen Mining reported sales of $26.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full year sales of $120.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $127.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $161.28 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $184.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McEwen Mining.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 45,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 466,681 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 150.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 82,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.65. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.