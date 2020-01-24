39,534 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Acquired by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned 0.79% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 131.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $297,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.75. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,033. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2245 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.