3DCoin (3DC) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 65.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $562,200.00 and $262.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last week, 3DCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DCoin (CRYPTO:3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,043,618 coins and its circulating supply is 69,753,924 coins. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

