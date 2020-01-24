$4.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce sales of $4.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $18.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.55 billion to $19.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.