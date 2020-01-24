$4.83 EPS Expected for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) to post $4.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tech Data’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90. Tech Data reported earnings per share of $4.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year earnings of $12.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $12.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,578,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290,160 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $14,756,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $14,363,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,380 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TECD traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $144.15. The company had a trading volume of 594,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.33. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $145.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

