40,091 Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 90,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 44,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.16. 256,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $96.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

