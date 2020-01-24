41,502 Shares in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF makes up 1.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 2.37% of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 694.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAMR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.47. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,607. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

