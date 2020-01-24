$422.24 Million in Sales Expected for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will post sales of $422.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.66 million to $425.90 million. Wendys reported sales of $397.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wendys.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wendys by 2,741.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,555 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,434,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wendys by 1,369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,612,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,113,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendys (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.