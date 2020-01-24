$48.62 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report $48.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.20 million and the highest is $49.04 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $48.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $195.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.55 million to $196.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $195.85 million, with estimates ranging from $194.16 million to $197.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.25 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $837.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 86,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 86,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

