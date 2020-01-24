$481.81 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will report sales of $481.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.42 million and the lowest is $479.30 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $445.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $665.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $69,855.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $179,138.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,345. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,520,000 after acquiring an additional 97,208 shares during the period.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,299.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

