$489.18 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to announce sales of $489.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $493.50 million and the lowest is $484.75 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $422.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.67. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $51,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,990,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,460,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,167,000 after buying an additional 780,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $10,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

