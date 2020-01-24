4NEW Price Hits $0.0001 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. 4NEW has a total market cap of $8,454.00 and approximately $1,712.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 3% against the dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

