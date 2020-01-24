$5.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will announce sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 billion and the highest is $6.08 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $25.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.61 billion to $28.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NYSE:BKR opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.30. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $875,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $687,949,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $70,939,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $68,379,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $64,560,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $46,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

