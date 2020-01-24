53,073 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

VGSH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.99. 24,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,867. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

