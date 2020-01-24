53,720 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.9% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.55. 884,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

