$580,000.00 in Sales Expected for BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report sales of $580,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $650,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full-year sales of $2.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 million to $2.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.64 million, with estimates ranging from $3.78 million to $21.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BeyondAirInc ..

Get BeyondAirInc . alerts:

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09. BeyondAirInc . has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi sold 5,992 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $26,544.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,830.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,590.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 233,528 shares of company stock valued at $870,824 in the last 90 days.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondAirInc . (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondAirInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondAirInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.