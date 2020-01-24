$581.83 Million in Sales Expected for null (NYSE:SVC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that null (NYSE:SVC) will post sales of $581.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for null’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $577.78 million and the highest is $585.88 million. null reported sales of $550.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that null will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover null.

SVC opened at $23.75 on Friday. null has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.80.

About null

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was founded through an initial public offering in 1995. As of September 20, 2019, SVC owns 328 hotels and owns or leases 945 retail focused net lease properties located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

