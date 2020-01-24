$60.99 Million in Sales Expected for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will post $60.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.20 million and the lowest is $60.78 million. Trecora Resources posted sales of $74.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year sales of $258.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.02 million to $258.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $274.75 million, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $278.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Trecora Resources news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 233.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $7.16 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of -238.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

