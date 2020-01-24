$67.18 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report $67.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $67.50 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $67.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $270.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.26 million to $278.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $281.59 million, with estimates ranging from $274.92 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on III shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $2.73 on Friday. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 72,601 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

