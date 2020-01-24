$67.22 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will post $67.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $69.77 million. Scorpio Bulkers reported sales of $65.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year sales of $229.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.54 million to $231.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $287.97 million, with estimates ranging from $258.48 million to $305.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SALT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of NYSE:SALT opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $360.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

