$694.23 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report sales of $694.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $685.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.45 million. Five Below reported sales of $602.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.03. Five Below has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $148.21.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

