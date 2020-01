$694.23 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report sales of $694.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $685.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.45 million. Five Below reported sales of $602.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.03. Five Below has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $148.21.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

