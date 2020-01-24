70,425 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 28,940.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,283,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,869,000 after buying an additional 3,272,039 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $50,661,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after buying an additional 200,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 173,154 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:BHGE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.96. 7,188,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.