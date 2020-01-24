$71.62 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post $71.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.09 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $64.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $280.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.52 million to $282.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $294.18 million, with estimates ranging from $287.09 million to $306.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

AINV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

