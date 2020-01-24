7,515 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.02. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $207.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

