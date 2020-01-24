7,612 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in 3M by 4.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 20.4% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 257.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 20.3% during the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.14. 88,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

