77,292 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,312 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. 638,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,710,281. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

