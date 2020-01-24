$784.25 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce sales of $784.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $787.50 million. EnerSys posted sales of $680.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.49 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENS. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In related news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,097,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

