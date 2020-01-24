$82.93 Million in Sales Expected for Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) will post $82.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.20 million and the lowest is $81.60 million. Rosehill Resources reported sales of $83.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full year sales of $300.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $302.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $330.13 million, with estimates ranging from $302.90 million to $379.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROSE shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ROSE opened at $1.25 on Friday. Rosehill Resources has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,210 shares of company stock worth $61,296. Insiders own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

