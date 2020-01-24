87,858 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 585,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,480. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

